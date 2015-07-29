Taylor Swift meets her godson, Jaime King's baby, for the first time

Taylor Swift is spending some quality family time during her week long break from her "1989" tour. On Monday, the pop star flew back to LA to meet her godson Leo Thames for the first time and shared the sweet encounter with her fans via Instagram.

"Meeting my boy," the 25-year-old captioned one sweet snapshot of her having cuddles with the tiny baby, gazing down at him and smiling. A second image shows Leo Thames' hand curled around Taylor's finger "Your little hand's wrapped around my finger and it's so quiet in the world tonight," she wrote alongside, lyrics from her song "Never Grow Up."

Meeting my boy. @jaime_king @kyle_newman A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 28, 2015 at 2:39pm PDT





Proud mommy Jaime King, 36, also shared the photo, writing: "My loves meet. Baby boy Leo Thames and his God Mother = Bliss."



Hart of Dixie actress Jaime and her director husband Kyle Newman welcomed little Leo James Newman on July 16. The couple are also parents to 21-month-old son James.



Jaime announced her second pregnancy in February and just a few weeks later revealed that she had chosen "Shake It Off" singer to be the baby's godmother. Actress Jessica Alba is godmother to Jamie and Kyle's first son, little James.

"Your little hand's wrapped around my finger and it's so quiet in the world tonight..." A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 28, 2015 at 2:40pm PDT





"I always knew she was going to be the godmother if I had another baby," Jaime told Elle magazine. "Choosing a godmother is a very sacred and important thing in our family… We try and choose people who we know would raise our child in the way that we would raise our child, and her thoughtfulness, her kindness, her authenticity… is so powerful to me. She is so uninhibited in her giving… It's just beyond."



Last month, Taylor pulled out all the stops to put on a spectacular baby shower for Jaime, complete with a photo booth, costumes and a star-studded guest list including Jessica Alba, Gigi Hadid, Emma Roberts, Sarah Hyland and Nina Dobrev.

So just took a red eye and threw Jaime a baby shower. Here's photo evidence: @Jaime_King @GiGiHadid @babyhaim pic.twitter.com/fISL7ZRKHA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 14, 2015

"How can I put this into words," Jaime captioned an Instagram photo from the party. "@taylorswift is not only going to be an exquisite Godmother but one of the best friends one could ask for. "Thank you Tay for throwing me such an insanely beautiful baby shower. Less than 12 hours after performing for 100k strong. I love you SO MUCH xx."

Little Leo just made his debut in the world and he already has the best godmother most kids (and most adults) would dream for.