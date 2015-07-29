Cindy Crawford set to produce TV drama series about the modeling world

Cindy Crawford already has the titles supermodel and entrepreneur under her belt, and now she's adding producer to her stellar resume. The beauty is developing a drama for NBC based on the wild world of modeling in the 1980s, according to Variety.

The show, which is currently titled Icon, will be the 49-year-old's first time producing, but she'll be working with industry vets like Anne Heche and James Tupper, who will also serve as executive producers. Clearly hoping to get the catfight nature of the catwalk across, Robin Bissell of The Hunger Games has been hired to write for the series.

Cindy Crawford is developing a TV series around the world of modeling Photo: Getty Images

The series is still in the development stages, but the magazine reports that the show will revolve around the battle between Ford Model Agency and Elite Model Management in the 1980s. Though it is likely real life events and people will be used as inspiration for the storylines and characters, the show will be entirely fictionalized and no real names will be used. Cindy will just be behind the cameras for this and will not appear in the series.

During that period of modeling history, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christie Brinkley, Brooke Shields, Elle Macpherson, Christy Turlington and Cindy all became mega stars. The now mom-of-two quit the modeling world in 2000 to focus on her beauty product line, home collection and other projects.

Cindy gained supermodel status in the 1980s Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford

Now, it seems Cindy's daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her mother's modeling footsteps. IMG modeling agency announced that the 13-year-old and daughter of Cindy and Rande Gerber has signed a contract with the company that also reps Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls and Kate Moss. Kaia, who is a spitting image of her mom, is appearing in Vogue Italia’s latest issue wearing a menswear inspired suit in one shot and a leopard-print coat for another posted to her Instagram . Expressing her excitement, she wrote: “UNREAL. @VogueItalia Photo by: #Stevemeisel Makeup by: @PatMcGrathReal Hair by: @GuidoPalau.”

Kaia Gerber is taking after her mother Cindy already appearing in Vogue at age 13 Photo: Instagram/@cindycrawford

Last year the young model was featured in Teen Vogue , where she talked about what it’s like having her supermodel mom on the set. “She knows so much about it,“ she told the magazine during her first feature ever. ‘I think it would be hard for her to be on set and not say things like ‘Psst, Kaia, put your elbow up.’”