'Vacation' stars Christina Applegate, Ed Helms share their travel mishaps

Christina Applegate returns to the big screen in her new comedy film Vacation, a reboot of the franchise made famous by those crazy Griswolds in the 80s. In the movie, Christina is married to Ed Helms, and the pair set off on a cross country road trip that quickly spirals from a fun family outing into an epic disaster.

Fitting for a film about a trip gone horribly wrong, the movie’s stars have also experienced some not so pleasant vacations in real life. “I was held at the airport once because I had forgotten that thing you sign getting out of Mexico, I had forgotten that, and I had to pay them $20, the cops, to let me go,” the 43-year-old actress told Hello! at the L.A. premiere on Monday. “So that happened, I was there for a few hours waiting.”

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo joined Christina and Ed at the L.A. premiere Photo: Getty Images

Co-star Ed Helms, 41, had a considerably more terrifying vacation disaster story from when he was a young man. “I was on a trip with some buddies in my twenties in Indonesia. We were in the middle of nowhere, and my buddy cut his knee open like really bad and we thought he was going to die, and I was like ‘let’s leave him! Let’s go!’" he shared. "We found a missionary with a medical office, and they were able to sew him up, and he survived. Now we laugh about it.”

Along with the bad comes good. Christina’s best vacation would have to be a recent trip to Hawaii. “We went to Kauai, the year before last, a little family, stayed in a friend’s house on the beach and it was a wonderful vacation.” Asked what she did while she was there, the mother of a 4-year-old daughter had a very simple answer: “Lay down.”

Ed’s best vacation also had him enjoying the great outdoors. “I was recently in the great state of Idaho – best hiking, horseback riding, fly fishing and scenery in the universe.”

Happy but bored in her marriage to Ed, the blonde beauty swoons over her brother-in-law played by Australian hunk Chris Hemsworth. "She was a naughty, naughty girl," the former Married with Children star, who was also joined by her brother on the show David Faustino, said in an exclusive clip about her character. "She moved on and became a great mother and a great wife but she just misses having spice and fun. She loves Rusty but we kind of find them at this point where she's been stuffing her feelings for too long and Debbie's going through a crisis."

Joining the pair at the premiere was not only Chris Hemsworth, who walked with his wife Elsa Pataky, but also his two brothers Liam and Luke. The handsome Aussies didn’t linger long on the carpet but did take the time for a quick family picture, before walking inside.

The original National Lampoon stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo supported the new film as well that hits theaters on July 29.