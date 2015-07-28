Celebrity week in photos: Nicki Minaj, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne

We've seen the stars of Paper Towns and Southpaw on several carpets in the past weeks, but the time is finally here when the movies hit theaters. Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams and 50 Cent were all on hand to celebrate Southpaw with the help from Eminem.

Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne greeted a crowd of screaming fans during the screening of their film Paper Towns. Fellow supermodels Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss attended the screening to support Cara, while Nat's younger brother Alex showed up for his big bro.

Ashley Benson, Kevin James and Adam Sandler worked the blue carpet for the Pixels premiere while Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler got everyone pumped for their return to summer camp during the premiere of their Netflix original series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

Nicki Minaj also made her way to NYC's Central Park to perform on Good Morning America. The "Anaconda" rapper shared that she and Taylor Swift resolved any bad blood the two had this week that originated from Taylor misunderstanding one of Nicki's tweets about the VMAs. “We spoke for a long time," she said. "We were cracking up laughing on the phone. It’s over you guys."

CLICK FOR THE BEST CELEB PHOTOS FROM THIS WEEK

Photo: Getty Images