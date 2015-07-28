They may not play a couple onscreen, but Empire co-stars Grace Gealey and Trai Byers have certainly been romancing behind the scenes and it's been revealed that the duo is engaged. He decided to pop the question on July 26 while celebrating her 31st birthday with friends at Kinmont Restaurant in Chicago, according to Us Weekly.

“He surprised her on her birthday,” a source told Us. “He popped the question and she was totally surprised and elated. She can’t stop looking at the ring! They celebrated all night.”

Trai, 32, who plays Andre Leon in the hit TV series which airs on FOX, even posted pictures on Instagram from the night showing off a collage of the festivities that included dinner and drinks. “Had so much fun celebrating @gracegealey's life!! Happy Birthday to an exquisite human being! Thank you @kinmontchicago for hosting us. Amazing spot, wonderful food, UNFORGETTABLE night,” Trai captioned the pic on July 27.

Grace, who plays Anika Clahoun aka Boo Boo Kitty, also took to social media to write about the special night saying, "Thank you all so very much for the birthday love. It's been an epic day. #31herewecome."

The engagement comes just months after the magazine exclusively revealed that the pair were dating in March. "They started seeing each other during the shooting of the show. There was an instant attraction, people working on the show are aware about it," an insider told Us. "When they all hang out together they'll cuddle and give a kiss, but it's nothing obscene."

Meanwhile, this is the second engagement on the set of Empire recently. Kaitlin Doubleday confirmed she was engaged in May by sharing a sweet snap with her 83,000 fans on Instagram, writing, "Cheers!!!!!!!! To the most memorable night of my life thus far @devinlucien." Showing off her new stunning ring, Kaitlin couldn't keep the happy smile off her face as she also posed with a glass of red wine in her hand and a cute navy blue and maroon manicure on her nails.