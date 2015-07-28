Charlize Theron has opened up about the very awkward encounter she had with President Barack Obama. The Hollywood actress was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when she recalled the embarrassing moment, which turned out to be a memorable one.

Charlize and President Obama were making a previous appearance on the show when they started talking backstage. During the conversation, he told her that he enjoyed being on programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live! because it allowed him to reach younger audiences. "Well, if you're looking for a different demographic, I can take you to a strip club," replied Charlize to the father-of-two.

"He was so gracious and funny, he could tell I was really nervous," said Charlize Theron Photo: Getty Images

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress said of the "terrible" meeting: "He was so gracious and funny. He could tell that I was really nervous, and he was nothing but lovely. But then I couldn't sleep for like four weeks, because every time I closed my eyes I went, 'Oh my God, I said that! Oh my God, why did I say that?!'"

Charlize, 39, added: "I have this thing that happens when I get nervous, that I get so nervous that I will say something really inappropriate. It's like Tourette's in a weird way. Like, I don't know to stop it. It's like verbal diarrhea."

The 39-year-old actress split from Sean Penn last month Photo: Getty Images

Despite her recent split from actor Sean Penn, the blonde beauty showed no signs of heartache as she made the appearance to promote her newest film, Dark Places. Last month it was revealed that Charlize and Sean had parted ways after a year and a half together. The ex-couple, who have been friends for 18 years, split after returning from Cannes Film Festival.

