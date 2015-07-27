Calvin Harris' abs on full display in new Armani ads: watch the video

Calvin Harris is leaving little to the imagination. On Monday, the musician released photos from his newest campaign. “The new Emporio Armani Fall/Winter campaign @armani #CalvinHarrisforEA,” he captioned the black and white photo of himself from the shoot wearing nothing but the black boxer briefs from the line.

The new Emporio Armani Fall/Winter campaign @armani #CalvinHarrisforEA A photo posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jul 27, 2015 at 8:51am PDT

The 31-year old appeared in the fashion house’s spring campaign where he posed in a similar photo shoot. This time, Taylor Swift’s beau is wearing jackets, sunglasses as well as the brand's underwear.

The DJ took to his Instagram earlier this year to share how he keeps his body right while he is on tour. “On tour but also training for next Armani shoot! Staying in a gym routine while on the road is tricky, but as long as you don’t drink, eat well, sleep enough and take one of those mad little ab rollers with u everywhere you’ll be good,” he captioned the shirtless image.

Photo: Instagram/@calvinharris

Outside of staying fit, Calvin has been heating things up in his relationship with 25-year-old girlfriend Taylor. In an interview with KISS FM UK, the “How Deep is Your Love” hitmaker gushed about the "Bad Blood" singer.“It’s interesting because obviously there’s a different thing written about it every day,” he said. “Even if we don’t do anything publicly for a while, someone will make something up. Whether it’s that I’m allergic to cats or that we’re getting married next week, you’ve just got to take it how it is.”

And Taylor gets to enjoy Calvin abs and all. Emporio Armani also took to their Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video of Calvin during the photo shoot. "In continuing our #Atribute to the body, summer just got hotter with @calvinharris starring in the new #EmporioArmani campaign released today. Here some stolen moments from set during the underwear shoot. #CalvinHarrisforEA"