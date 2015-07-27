Kate Hudson's son Ryder is so grown up, watch the two rap 'Trap Queen'

Kate Hudson proves that she is the coolest mom on the planet. While waiting for her flight, Kate posted a video on her Instagram of her and her super hip and well-dressed 11-year-old, Ryder Robinson rapping Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen.”

“How we deal with airport lounge boredom… #TrapQueen #DancingWithMyBoy #HeyWhatsUpHello #WhenYourPreTeenWantsHisOwnInstagramAndYoureLikeNooooooo,” she captioned the video.

How we deal with airport lounge boredom... #TrapQueen #DancingWithMyBoy #HeyWhatsUpHello #WhenYourPreTeenWantsHisOwnInstagramAndYoureLikeNoooooooo  A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2015 at 3:26am PDT

The video starts with the beat dropping, and Ryder putting his hip hop skills to use as his mom dances in the background. While Kate and Ryder hammed it up in the airport, Kate’s other son 4-year-old Bingham wasn’t in the snap.

During an interview with Glamour magazine, Kate recently opened up about her two boys. “Ryder is the coolest cat,” she said. “An amazing big brother, so patient and tolerant. Bing pulls his hair, and Ryder just laughs. He’s such a good person. I couldn’t be a prouder mommy”

In another post, the 36-year-old mommy took time off from being a “Trap Queen” and shared a picture of her and her boys getting in some quality snuggle time. “#HOME ‘In this home…We do second chances. We do real. We do mistakes. We do I’m sorry’s. We do LOUD REAL WELL. We do hugs. We do TOGETHER best of all. #SnuggleTime.”

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 25, 2015 at 4:32am PDT

The Fabletics founder’s Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving. Kate shares pictures of her French getaway, workouts and quality family time with her over 1 million followers daily and still finds time to be the cool mom. Ryder isn’t her only rapping buddy. Last week Kate posted a video of her and a friend and stylist Sophie Lopez rapping Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode.”

“Snooooooooooop! #WestCoast #SnoopDogg #DrDre #TheNextEpisode #OldSchoolHipHop,” she captioned the silly video.