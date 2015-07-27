We met Caitlyn Jenner for the first time in the spring, and now there's another new Jenner to add to the bunch. Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner and wife Leah have become parents for the first time, after the singer gave birth to a baby girl last week. The first-time mom shared the news on Instagram, alongside a beautiful photo of herself and her bump – and also revealed her daughter's name.

"On Wednesday, July 22nd I became a Mom," wrote Leah. "It has without a doubt been the most profoundly beautiful time in my life but also emotionally, spiritually and physically challenging too.... and I am so grateful for every second of it. Brandon and I are taking care of our healthy, little baby girl, Eva James Jenner."

Leah and Brandon Jenner became first-time parents last week Photo: Instagram/@leah_jennerLeah, 32, announced in March that she and Brandon, 34, were expecting their first baby. The pretty blonde shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself and her husband gently cradling Leah's bump. "Well, it's time we share the good news," she captioned the snapshot. "We're having a baby."

Ever since, Leah, who is the daughter of former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, updated her followers with her pregnancy progress. In June she revealed that she was having a daughter, writing that she was "so excited" to meet her little girl.

One week before she gave birth, Leah started the countdown to her due date and let fans know that she was being looked after by her doting beau, with whom she has formed indie pop group, Brandon & Leah.

Posting a photo of her hunky topless husband, Leah wrote: "I feel like Jabba the Hutt... but I have this hot man nurse soooo.... #countdowntodelivery."

Little Eva James will have a handful of playmates in the family. Brandon's stepsister Kourtney Kardashian recently welcomed her baby boy Reign in December 2014, and Kourtney also has two other youngsters, a son Mason and a daughter Penelope.

Kim Kardashian is also a proud mom to 2-year-old daughter North West and the reality TV queen is currently pregnant with her second baby, a son.