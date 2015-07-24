Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick together for the first time since breakup

Despite splitting earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have come together for their kids and were spotted together for the first time since announcing the breakup. The former couple and two of their children, Mason, 5 and 3-year-old Penelope, were seen meeting up for lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday. "Kourtney and Scott acted cordial," an eyewitness told People. "They were mostly focused on the kids. Scott looked very happy to see the kids."



The former couple arrived and left in separate cars; after the brief family meeting, Kourtney dropped Penelope off for a visit with her dad at his nearby home.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick (here in 2013) have reunited for the first time since their split File photo: Getty Images





Just one day earlier, Scott was seen spending some quality father and son time with Mason, shopping for toys together at Barnes & Noble in Calabasas followed by food at Rosti Tuscan Kitchen.



Although Kourtney and Scott's reunion was for the benefit of their children, fans of the couple will be hoping a reconciliation is on the cards. Reality star Kourtney called off their nine year romance at the start of July after photographs emerged on Scott getting close to Chloe Bartoli on a Monte Carlo beach.



Chloe – who dated Scott before he settled down with Kourtney - has since claimed that the pictures are "misleading". "Chloe is adamant that nothing happened between her and Scott in Europe," a source told E! News. "She's telling friends there is no way, that he's like a brother to her."



But it seems the writing is on the wall for Kourtney, 36, and Scott, 32. The mom of three has reportedly been seeking counsel from top Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who assisted her sisters Kim and Khloe in their divorces. While Kourtney and Scott never married, the mother-of-three is "going full steam ahead with figuring out a (custody) agreement," a source told US Weekly.