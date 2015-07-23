Madonna's "Lucky Star": Daughter Lourdes shows edgy style on Instagram

It seems like Madonna and her 18-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon are closer than ever as the singer has shared some Instagram snaps of her little girl all grown up. In the latest pic we get to see how much the now-college student has grown-up – and how she's taking after her mom's edgy style.

Lourdes takes after her mom with her edgy style Photo: Instagram/@madonna

“'Cause you shine on me wherever you are,” Madonna captioned a pic of a violet-haired Lourdes, citing one of her earliest hits, "Lucky Star". The mother-daughter duo are regularly seen out together looking like twins. They even wore perfectly coordinated outfits at the Met Gala after party earlier this year.

Lourdes and Madonna coordinated for the MET Gala after party Photo: Getty Images

The teen also rocked a nose ring in the new pic something her mom copied recently. "You Can't Mess with this lucky Star," the 56-year-old wrote alongside a photo showing off her matching piercing.

The mom-of-three has faced some backlash for her youthful style, something Madonna fiercely defended. "I am acting my age. This is me, this is how I wanna be. I can do what I want, OK?," she told ET Online. "There's no rules, and people should just leave me alone."

Madonna is taking after her daughter by rocking a nose ring Photo: Instagram/@madonna

Meanwhile Lourdes has been studying hard at the University of Michigan, something that has been particularly hard on Madonna. It was "an absolutely devastating experience, I have to say," the "Material Girl" said on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "My sister said it to me when her son went away. I was like, 'Oh my God, you're being so dramatic.' She was, like, bawling and bawling. And then my daughter left me, and I fell into the deepest depression. And I'm always so happy when she calls me and she says, 'Mommy, I miss you' or 'I need you to rub my head.' "