Kelly Clarkson made all of her fans' throwback dreams come true. During the Buffalo, New York, stop of her "Piece by Piece" tour on Tuesday, the American Idol alum gave the audience a treat when she covered 'N Sync’s "Bye Bye Bye.”

“This is a throwback to our junior high days, and a lot of people in our crew were excited about this,” she told the audience before she went into a much more stripped down and soulful rendition of the pop classic.

Photo: Getty Images

The audience rightfully screamed and sang along as the 33-year-old "Since U Been Gone" singer performed the tune sans the full choreography. Kelly has asked fans to request a cover for each night she hits the stage. During last week's stop at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, fans were in for a surprise when she covered Nick Jonas’ hit single “Jealous.”

Before going into the song, Kelly told her audience that she would be touring Canada with the Jonas brother after the U.S. leg of her tour wraps in the fall. The 22-year-old wasn’t jealous about his future tourmates cover of his hit single, he had nothing but great things to say about it. “We’re actually touring together later this year, so it was nice to see her throwing some love my way, and I’m a big fan myself,” he told ETonline. “It’s pretty exciting to get to tour with someone with a legendary voice as she has and someone with as much influence.”

Kelly has made it obvious that she can perform anything. Last month, the talented singer did an amazing cover of Rihanna’s hit song, “Bitch Better Have My Money” for BBC1 Radio Live Lounge. With more than 30 concerts left on this leg of the tour, we are sure there will be many more fan requests to come.

WATCH KELLY'S VERSION OF "BYE BYE BYE"