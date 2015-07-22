Nina Dobrev vacations with Jessica Stam in St. Tropez: see the pics

Nina Dobrev and some of her friends are enjoying a #RoséHoliday. The former Vampire Diaries' star is vacationing with some of her closest girlfriends, including model Jessica Stam in St. Tropez.

So far, it looks like the 26-year-old's trip has included dancing on a yacht, having a bikini-clad photo shoot and showing off her adventurous side as she went down a very steep slide into the Mediterranean. Nina, posted a video on Instagram of herself going down the slide head first. “Here’s to never growing up! Bye Felicia,” she captioned the video posted to her 5.7 million followers.

The actress wore an all black one-piece swimsuit with a cutout at the top showing off her figure and a fabulous statement necklace. “Starving to be skinny is not my thing,” she told Self magazine. “Exercising gives me endorphins and energy. I do it four days as week.”

Back in May, the Canadian beauty announced that she would be leaving Vampire Diaries after starring in the show for six years. She posted to social media about her exit: "I always knew I wanted Elena's story to be a six season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime. I was a human, a vampire, a doppelganger, a crazy immortal, a doppelganger pretending to be a human, a human pretending to be a doppelganger."

She continued: "I got kidnapped, killed, resurrected, tortured, cursed, body-snatched, was dead and undead, and there's still so much more to come before the season finale in May. Elena fell in love not once, but twice, with two epic soulmates, and I myself made some of the best friends I'll ever know and built an extended family I will love forever."

Since leaving the show, the actress has been enjoying some down time before her next chapter begins. In a shot from Jessica’s Instagram, the girls are soaking in the sunshine. She simply captioned the pic of her and Nina with the rest of their friends. “#squad.”