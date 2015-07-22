Caitlyn Jenner: 5 things you need to know about the 'I Am Cait' premiere

If there was anything more highly anticipated than Bruce Jenner's 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer, it is Caitlyn Jenner's I Am Cait premiere. Though the former Olympian has made several public appearances since transitioning to a woman, the world finally is invited to see her on a daily basis. From first meetings with family members as her new self to appearances by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the premiere episode of the docu-series will certainly not disappoint. These are the top five highlights to look out for once the show hits E! on Sunday, July 26.

Kylie meets Caitlyn for the first time via Facetime

Kylie Jenner has been open about how her father's change has been a difficult process for her, and we saw the emotional moment of Kylie meeting Caitlyn for the first time.

Caitlyn and Kylie shared a warm embrace on the show Photo: E!

"You look so pretty!" Kylie said when seeing her over a Facetime conversation during a visit to the dentist's office. Caitlyn wasn't sure if she should change the direction of the phone to not alarm her daughter since she hadn't been introduced yet, but then decided to go with it. They later had a more light-hearted face-to-face meeting where the teen puts teal Ombré hair extensions in Cait's hair after an emotional embrace.

Kim and Kanye stop by

Perhaps one of the most shocking things about the episode was that Kanye actually paid a compliment to someone else! The rapper told Caitlyn that she's "changing society in the most meaningful way." He added that she was "one of the strongest things that have happened. You're a celebrity, your daughter is a supermodel, and you're saying this is who I am."

Kim and Kanye have publicly shown their support for Caitlyn as seen here on Father's Day Photo: Instagram/@caitlynjenner

Meanwhile, Kim, who shared that her skirt was unzipped due to pregnancy weight gain, did what she does best and raided Cait's closet to help revamp her wardrobe. We get a glimpse into how Caitlyn is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be one of fashion's most sought after celebrities being sent clothes directly from Tom Ford and Diane von Furstenberg. She even joked that she would wear the same dress that Kris Jenner has in her closet.

Caitlyn reaches out to the community

If there's one thing that Caitlyn has made abundantly clear throughout her transition and most recently at the ESPYS is that she wants to help the transgender community. During the first episode of her show, she visits a family in San Diego who lost their transgendered child to suicide. Despite having to switch cars three times to keep the meeting under wraps from photographers, Caitlyn was able to have a special moment with the boy Kyler's family and friends as they released memorial balloons on the beach.

Esther Jenner steals the show

Caitlyn admitted that she was fearful to reveal the news to her mother about becoming a woman before it went public. Since finding out, Esther Jenner has been one of the most vocally supportive members of the family, and the world was able to see the first time Esther met her now daughter.

Esther showed tremendous support for Caitlyn Photo: E!

Caitlyn says to her mom, "It's okay, it's okay" upon their first in-person meeting shown on the episode. "I knew it would be," Esther replied. The supportive mom went on to discuss how proud she was of her child. "I think he's a very good looking woman," she said. "He's still Bruce. I love him so much. I really want to learn more. I need to understand more."

Rumors are put to rest

Prior to Bruce revealing that he was transgender, rumors were circulating that he was dating Ronda Kamihira shortly after divorcing Kris Jenner. It was finally revealed on the episode that Ronda was in fact just a friend and assistant who she began confiding in about two years ago and even helped her pick the name Caitlyn. Ronda and her daughters are seen throughout the episode.