Zelda Williams, Sarah Michelle Gellar remember Robin Williams on birthday

A day prior to his birthday, Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams posted a touching Instagram tribute celebrating his special day. The late actor’s 25-year-old daughter wrote the moving message to her father ahead of his 64th birthday before announcing another break from social media.

“Kinda hoping to fly through that very cloud on my way home,” she captioned the photo of a sun peering through clouds. “On another note I will be taking a break from social media in the coming weeks."

She continued: "It’s a time better served away from the opinions or sentiments of others, and I appreciate your understanding in my absence, I understand there will be those who wish to leave messages regarding my dad on my board, but please attempt to be respectful and kind to one another in the process, both because I will not be here to delete or mediate trolling, and because kindness is in short supply these days anyhow. Thanks guys. Buh-bye now.”

It wasn’t just his immediate family that showered the late star with love on his special day. On-screen daughter Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a moving tribute to the actor on her Instagram account. “Smile, though your heart is aching Smile, even though its breaking, Happy Birthday RW #RobinWilliams #HappyBirthdayRobin,” Robin’s Crazy Ones co-star captioned the picture of her and her on screen father.

On August 11, it will be one year since the comedian’s passing. In the wake of the anniversary of his death, Robin’s final film Boulevard was released last weekend in select theaters. The film’s director Dito Montiel remembered the star in an interview with Los Angeles Times. “It’s been very sad that such a genius isn’t going to be showing us his mastery,” he said. “Very proud that we have this little treasure he left behind."