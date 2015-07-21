Although they haven't been together for a year and a half, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have both just signed the legal documents, which were filed on Friday, making them one step closer to having their divorce finalized. The 31-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the former NBA player back in December 2013.

The couple were married after a whirlwind romance in September 2009, and in April, the judge threatened to dismiss the divorce case if the paperwork was not complete on the former couples end. Earlier this year, Khloe spoke with E! News about her divorce. “I will never not love Lamar,” she told E! “I was so obsessed with him in a healthy way. He was my husband, and I still wish he was, and I don't think there’s a problem with that. If I had my way I’d be married to Lamar in two seconds.”

Khloe isn't just breaking free of her marriage, but of sharing the television spotlight with her sisters. The reality television starlet announced via twitter on Tuesday that she will have her own show on the FYI network called Kocktails with Khloe. The studio-based talk show will feature Khloe and celebrity guests (and friends) discussing life, pop culture and playing party games. "Excited to announce my new talk show 'Kocktails with Khloe' on the @FYI network," she tweeted.

FYI network has already ordered eight one-hour episodes of the show, which will have a "dinner party theme" The new host shared her excitement via a statement. “I’m lucky that I have been able to invite fans in my life and home on a weekly basis, and this show will give me the opportunity to continue to do that with new and exciting guests” she said. “Being an executive producer allows me the opportunity to create original content and I can’t wait to show my fans what we have in store for Kocktails with Khloe.”

The talk show is set to launch later this year.