Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton divorcing after four years of marriage

Country music power couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced they’re getting a divorce after four years of marriage. “This is not the future we envisioned,” the couple said in a joint statement to HELLO!. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Blake, 39, and Miranda, 31 met while performing at CMT’s 100 Greatest Duets in 2005 while he was still married to first wife Kaynette Gern and tied the knot themselves in May 2011 during a ceremony in Texas. The two celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in May but were together for 10 years.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Miranda gushed about her husband. “I’m not all sunshine and roses,” she told the magazine. “Blake is the happiest person on the planet. He pulls me out of my darkness… Literally, everything is the best about being married.”

The former couple have always offered their fair share of support for each other, making award appearances together and being each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Blake opened up to 60 Minutes about their relationship. "We try so hard to keep people's focus on what we do and not on our marriage. And it's almost impossible to do that," he said. "Why open that door any further than it already is open? All we've got left that's private is she and I, and our home, and we want to keep it that way."

According to TMZ, the couple officially filed in their home state of Oklahoma.