Gwyneth Paltrow talks co-parenting with Chris Martin: 'It's been hard'

Over a year after announcing her split from Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow says that despite the fact their marriage failed, they remain friends. She told attendees at the #BlogHer15 conference in New York that, from planning family brunches to organizing friendly vacations together, she and her ex-husband have made their children a priority.

Gwyneth admitted it's been hard to co-parent with her ex-husband Chris, but the pair remain friends Photo: Getty Images

"I think, unfortunately, though we couldn't stay in a romantic relationship, our values are very much around the importance of family and the importance of those relationships – and I'm lucky that we're aligned in that way," she said at the conference, which was presented by SheKnows Media. "And it's been hard. We've gone through really difficult times with it, but we've always said, 'These children are our priority'."

The 42-year-old shares daughter Apple, 11, and son Moses, 9, with the Coldplay singer and the family still regularly get together. "What that really means is, 'Even though today, you hate me and you never want to see me again, like, we're going to brunch, 'cause it's Sunday and that's what we'll do!' You know, like, 'That's what's happening!'" Gwyneth added. "The children are our commitment."

The actress says she and her ex have made their children a priority Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Despite the breakup, the family still spends holidays and vacations together even going to Mexico in April. "It's definitely imperfect but it gets easier with time and you know, we're really good friends," she noted. "I like him. He's great. He's a great dad and so, I feel lucky that we both, along the way, have been able to really put down our own stuff while we're together with the family and that we make it a priority to be together so that the transition for the children wasn't, you know, as brutal as it could be."

The couple married in 2003 and announced their separation 11 years later via Gwyneth's blog post on her site Goop where she described the breakup as a "conscious uncoupling." The Oscar winner finally filed for divorce this past April.

"Everybody does it in their own way," Gwyneth concluded. "It's hard and I would never judge anyone for doing it any way. Just, for us, we thought if we could maintain the family even though we're changing the shape of it, that would be our ideal scene and so that's what we're trying to do."

