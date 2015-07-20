Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox finally meet at 'I Am Cait' screening

After speaking highly of each other via social media and public comments, Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner have finally met face to face! Orange is the New Black star Laverne joined Caitlyn and a group of friends for a special screening of Ms Jenner's upcoming docu-series I Am Cait in Los Angeles.

Emmy-nominated Laverne, who was recently the first transgender person to grace the cover of Time magazine, let fans in on the meeting by posting about it on Instagram. "@caitlynjenner and I finally met in person at a special private advance screening of #IAmCait. #TransIsBeautiful #girlslikeus #caitlynjenner," she captioned a photo of herself and Caitlyn posing happily together.

@caitlynjenner and I finally met in person at a special private advance screening of #IAmCait. #TransIsBeautiful #girlslikeus #caitlynjenner A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jul 19, 2015 at 9:49pm PDT

Laverne has been vocal in her support for Caitlyn since she came out as transgender taking to Tumblr in June to write about Caitlyn's courageous Vanity Fair cover. “Yes, Caitlyn looks amazing and is beautiful but what I think is most beautiful about her is her heart and soul," she said. "The ways she has allowed the world into her vulnerabilities. The love and devotion she has for her family and that they have for her. Her courage to move past denial into her truth so publicly. These things are beyond beautiful to me."

Caitlyn, 65, was quick to express her gratitude on social media. "@LaverneCox you are fierce and fabulous!" Caitlyn tweeted in June. "Your support means the world. Thank you for all that you do for the community. #TransIsBeautiful."

Also attending the special screening on Sunday was transgender actress Candis Cayne, who Caitlyn has struck up a close friendship with over the last few months. Candis was among the friends and family who supported Caitlyn as she tearfully picked up her award at the ESPYS on July 15.

Fun with #girlslikeus tonight at the screening of #IAmCait @tracelysette @candiscayne @smartassjen @zackarydrucker #MimiMarks #TransIsBeautiful A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jul 19, 2015 at 10:41pm PDT

The former Olympian delivered a powerful and poignant speech as she collected the Arthur Ashe award for the bravery she has shown going through her transition in the public eye.

Dressed in a glamorous white Versace gown, Caitlyn was clearly overwhelmed by the occasion, and became tearful towards the end of her speech as she thanked her loved ones for their support.

Along with Candis, proudly watching in the audience were Caitlyn's children Burt, Brandon, Brody, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, stepdaughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and mom Esther Jenner. Ex-wife Kris Jenner and stepson Rob Kardashian were absent, as was Brandon's wife Leah, who is imminently expecting the couple's first baby.

While Kris did not attend the Los Angeles awards show, she has since expressed her support for Caitlyn's moving speech, telling Us Weekly that she thought it was "amazing and very brave," adding: "I think she looked beautiful."