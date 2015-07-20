Celine Dion ready for Las Vegas return and reflects on 'risky' move

Celine Dion has been busy preparing for her return to the Las Vegas stage. The 47-year-old singer sat down with NBC Nightly News to reflect on her "risky" move to call Las Vegas her home in 2003, and how she is preparing her comeback show at Caesar's Palace on August 27th, while supporting her husband René Angélil as he undergoes cancer treatment. "You take chances and you go for it," she told Joe Fryer. “I’m more than glad that we did it.”

Photo: Getty Images

Prior to the launch of her first show "A New Day," Celine admitted that there was a lot of negative reactions surrounding her “career ending” decision. “A lot of people, especially in the industry, they thought it was a very high risk,” said Celine, whose show has generated more than $500 million in sales over the past 12 years. The Canadian superstar has also been credited with paving the way for a wide range of world-class performers who have since rolled their acts onto The Strip for both short- and long-term residencies.

Shania Twain just wrapped up a two-year stay, and Jennifer Lopez will make her debut in January. Also, pop princess Britney Spears has called Planet Hollywood home for almost two years, while Mariah Carey is currently dazzling audiences with her "Mariah: #1 to Infinity" show at Celine’s homestead in Caesar’s Palace.

Elton John, Cher as well as Donny and Marie Osmond have also enjoyed successful runs in Sin City, but Celine says their success is a tribute to their talent and not to her setting a new standard in Vegas entertainment. “I don’t want to say I’m responsible for any of those wonderful things,” Celine added. “But, I’m very happy.”

Photo: Getty Images

Another person that is extremely happy about Celine’s achievements is her husband René. “It was his wish that I come back,” revealed Celine in a statement following news of her return to the stage. “While my family will always be my priority, my fans are just as important to me. I look forward to performing again and having René there with me.”