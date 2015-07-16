Meet Bella and Gigi Hadid's equally good-looking younger brother Anwar

Bella and Gigi Hadid have made quite the name for themselves in the world of modeling, and now their equally good-looking younger brother has been turning his own heads. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster’s and Mohamed Hadid's youngest child is featured in the newest issue of Seventeen magazine.

Bella, 18, gave her little brother a shout out on her Instagram Wednesday for the feature. “Uhhhhh, Okay lil bro…I see you!!!! @anwarhadid @seventeen you are too damn handsome…and such a gentleman! I love you!,” she captioned the image of the magazine spread.

Anwar opened up to the magazine about his relationship with his sisters, his crushes and his future. He had nothing but great things to say about the two supermodel siblings. “They’re my best friends,” he told Seventeen. “We think of Gigi as the brains in the family—something most of the world doesn’t know, and my favorite thing about Bella is that she’s a free spirit who never lets anyone set limits for her. They can be really protective, but they’ve taught me not to let other people define what I’m capable of.”

With all of the important ladies in his life, it is good to know that the 16-year-old is grounded. With no mention of a girlfriend, he does talk about what he looks for in a girl. “I’m pretty shy, but if I like a girl, she’ll know. Too many girls try to imitate others and don’t think about what makes them unique," he said. "The best part of a girl is what makes her who she is as an individual.”

According to Anwar’s Instagram page, he is living the life of the typical teenager, that is if that kid drives a Range Rover and hangs out with Jaden Smith.

This wasn’t the first time one of his sister’s shouted him out on social media. His older sister, 20-year-old Gigi took to her Instagram to post a pic of her excited younger brother and mom after he got his learner's permit. “MY LIL BRO GOT HIS PERMIT GOOO @ANWARHADID & HOW CUTE IS MY MAMA,” she captioned the pic of him behind the wheel, and her proud mom holding up his driving papers.

Although Anwar is not as in the spotlight yet, we bet we will be seeing more of him.