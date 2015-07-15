Jessica Simpson had a lot to celebrate as she turned 35 on July 10 — an adoring family, amazing friends and one hot bod. The fashion designer enjoyed a tropical beach vacation in St. Bart's with her loved ones for her birthday festivities and posted photos along the way.

In one picture in particular, the mom of two had her Pamela Anderson moment in a sexy white one-piece bathing suit paired with white sunglasses and platform heels in front of a white wall. “Vacation vibes,” she captioned the picture of her that showcased her killer legs and cleavage.

Photo: Instagram/@JessicaSimpson

In another snap, posted by Odette Annable, Jessica was also in a white bathing suit, but this time she swapped out her white shades for black rounded-frames and a hat. The pregnant Astronaut Wives star wrote: "When one of your besties whisks you away to paradise. Happy birthday and anniversary to you beautiful @JessicaSimpson. We love you like whoa."

Photo: Instragram/@OddetteAnnable

The blonde bombshell opened up to InStyle magazine about how she maintains her figure. “I work out five days a week. Three days with a trainer doing a mix of strength training and cardio, and then I do cardio on my own the other two days," she said. "Somehow I make it work.”

Jessica, who also showed her and husband Eric Johnson's two kids Maxwell and Ace having a blast on the trip splashing around in the water, isn't so sure if they will add to their brood. “Having two kids back to back was hard on my body," she also shared. "But if I do have more, I wouldn’t want them to read this and think they weren’t wanted.”