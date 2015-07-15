Kelly Ripa on Justin Bieber naming her his crush: 'This is a cry for help'

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a lot to say about Justin Bieber's Instagram post featuring the talk show host in a bikini on a bed with the caption: “Wow Kelly makes me feel some type of way, no disrespect I know she’s married! #bigcrush.”

On Wednesday's Live with Kelly and Michael, the 44-year-old addressed the picture and caused Michael Strahan to spit out his drink with her response. "Justin I love you, you know I’ve taken my daughter to 400 Justin Bieber concerts, I do believe this is a cry for help," she shared. ”I’m worried about Justin, I’m worried about him. Justin if you need me, call me I am here, and we can work it out."

Photo: Getty Images

The mother of three invited the singer to the show so they can talk about the issue. “You can see all this in person,” said Kelly as she stood up and showcased herself for the camera. “You can see all these curves in person.”

Kelly’s husband Mark wanted to know the origin of the photo. “Mark literally said ‘Where did they find that picture,” she quipped. “And I said a dentist office from 1980. “I think it’s from a photo shoot from Hampton’s magazine. I'm wearing a bikini and that is typically not something I do, atleast not in public anyway."

Wow Kelly makes me feel some type of way  no disrespect I know she's married! #bigcrush A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 14, 2015 at 10:14am PDT



As for how her kids felt about the post, Kelly mentioned, "Thank you Justin, you really gave me tremendous street cred with my daughter so thank you."