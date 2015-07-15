Justin Bieber's new music goes deep into his heart: 'It's about my journey'

Even Justin Bieber knows it is an honor to be invited to the Met Gala in New York City. The 21-year-old sat down with Martha Stewart for August's Interview magazine to talk about that special night, his car collection and his current one true love. "I got to talk to Anna Wintour for quite a few minutes. We talked about fashion, and I thanked her for inviting me, because you have to be invited to the event," he told the lifestyle guru. "I know they use a pretty small list, so to be in that room with a lot of awesome people ..."

Photo: Steven Klein

Awesome people like ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez perhaps? The brunette beauty was in attendance, but Justin's date for the evening was Olivier Rousteing, the designer of Balmain, much to the 73-year-old's dismay. (She threw in that she would have gone with Justin had he asked her!)

While their split seems to be for good this time, the "Where Are U Now" singer also admitted he is currently single. "My love today is my little brother," he shared at the time of the interview. "He’s staying with me for the next week. So he’s my love right now."

Justin has been back in the studio busy working on his other love — his music — with Skrillex, Diplo, a "guy named Poo Bear" and good friend Kanye West to find a new sound and create a personal album. His past relationship and experiences may just find its way into the album. "I’m at a place where I’m really happy, and I’m ready to share my music," he explained. "It’s just very personal. People will be able to really get in to where my heart is. It’s about my journey in life —stuff that I’ve been through. Maybe I can teach a lesson, certain things that are inspiring."

Photo: Steven Klein

The Canadian-born singer, who graduated high school with a 4.0 GPA, has also been learning a ton about the tech world as he invests more and more in it. "Just the fact that there’s such a big return," he said. "We’ve got someone who’s very smart in that world who helps us figure out what’s going to blow up and ... I don’t know, I just like tech."

Technology and cars! He is also an investor in Westcoast Customs where he sometimes shows off any of his four cars including his red Ferrari, matte black Audi R8, Range Rover or his Maybach.

It's good to be the Biebs!

Justin’s edition of Interview magazine hits newsstands next week.