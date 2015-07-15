Emma Stone teaches Woody Allen how Twitter works – with his own quote

Emma Stone can add social media expert to her many talents. Woody Allen recently asked the famous red-head to explain Twitter to him, and she was more than happy to oblige. "He asked me what Twitter was, basically to explain Twitter to him," Emma told Conan O'Brien on his show Tuesday night. "I was kind of telling him, you know, 'It's 140 characters and you kind of write these sentences, and I don't understand the point unless you're like a musician and you're sort of advertising a gig or you're a comedian and you're doing one-liners or something.'"

Woody and Emma worked together on his two most recent films Photo: Getty Images

To further explain her point, she brought up a good example. She continued: “I asked him, ‘Do you know who Joyce Carole Oates is?’ He said, ‘Yeah I know her personally, and I said “Of course, because you’re Woody Allen.’ She wrote ‘Tragedy plus time equals comedy.’ And he goes, ‘That’s my line.’

The Aloha star joked, “My only example was his own quote. That’s another reason why he should probably be on Twitter. He’s got a lot of good lines.”

Emma and Woody recently worked together on the film Irrational Man, as well as on the 2014 film Magic in the Moonlight, a mystery caper/romantic comedy that takes place in the 1920s. The famed director and actor had nothing but praise for his young star at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I saw her in a movie by accident. I was walking on the treadmill and looking for something to distract me and then I saw Emma,” Woody said during a press conference. “And she looked beautiful. And then she was very funny in the movie and I thought to myself, This is someone who would be very interesting to work with. And I worked with her in the first movie. She was great, absolutely great. Lived up to all of the hype. . . . So I had no problem thinking of her for Irrational Man... she amazed me.”

Irrational Man is one of four films that the hilariously funny actress has coming out in the course of the next two years. And if she wasn't busy enough with the big screen, she just finished up a three-month stint on Broadway, playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

“It’s a tough part,” she told Conan. “It was kind of ridiculous to do a musical eight times a week for three months when you’ve never done a musical.”

Emma recently finished a three-month gig playing Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret Photo: Getty Images

Emma admitted that she gets as star struck as the rest of us, telling Conan about the time when actress Meryl Streep came to watch Cabaret, lamenting that it was on one of the nights that she had lost her voice. “She came back stage and then I just started to cry because I was like, Meryl Streep is here and I can’t sing,” she shared.

The Spiderman star also revealed that she loves “K-pop” also known as Korean pop music, describing it as addictive. The 26-year-old actress is notoriously private about her romantic life and has been linked to fellow Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield.

"I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason — because it's all so speculative and baseless,” she told the WSJ. Magazine in June. “Once you start responding — once you're like, 'No, that's not true' — then they're like, 'Well, if we push enough, we'll get a comment, so let's see what else we can make up.'"