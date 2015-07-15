The first time Trainwreck co-stars Amy Schumer and Bill Hader spent time together it was on a fake date – and they were watched in silence by the film’s director, Judd Apatow.

“He took us out to dinner... He watched us basically have a date and was taking pictures of us. He didn’t say anything,” Bill told HitFix in an interview promoting the film. “It was us trying to talk and hearing him breathe the whole time.”

“He’s very creepy,” Amy added in her classic deadpan manner. “His nose is always stuffed up so he’s a mouth breather.”

Amy and Bill co-star in the upcoming film Trainwreck Photo: Getty Images

Trainwreck, which comes out this August, is the first full-length feature film that Amy has written. The comedian became a household name two years ago, thanks to her hit show on Comedy Central, Inside Amy Schumer.

At the New York premiere of the film on Tuesday, Amy wore a sleeveless black dress, revealing more skin than usual for the 34-year-old comedian. She has spoken out in the past about her body and the importance of having a healthy self-image.

"For women, we’re taught to eat less until we disappear. And trained to believe that if you don’t look like everyone else, then you’re unlovable," she said in the August issue of Glamour magazine. "And men are not trained that way. Men can look like whatever and still date a supermodel... I think it’s good to see somebody saying: I have a belly. And I have cellulite. And I still deserve love."

Amy said that the character she plays in the movie is loosely based on her own life Photo: Getty Images

Before she found success as a hit comic, Amy revealed to HitFix that she once worked as a shampoo girl, adding that she “sucked,” although maybe not as much as Bill did at his self-confessed worst job ever.

“I worked at a Whole Foods once at the deli, that was traumatizing,” he said in the interview. “People were coming in with their dietary restrictions, asking what kinds of sugars are in the barbecue sauce. There’s a lot of that and it was a lot of pressure... and I got fired from that job.”