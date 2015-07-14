Kelly Rutherford spends quality time enjoying the arts with kids in NYC

Kelly Rutherford gets to spend the summer with her kids. The 46-year-old actress has been in a six-year custody battle with ex-husband Daniel Giersch and wants to move her children from Monaco back to the United States. Kelly is not letting the court battle take away from the time with her kids. The Gossip Girl star posted pictures on her Instagram of her son Hermes, 8 and daughter Helena, 6, spending time doing arts and crafts.

Photo: Getty Images

The photo is captioned with a simple heart emoji and shows her growing kids sitting in front of their own separate canvases painting. Kelly has admitted to traveling back and forth from the United States to Monaco to see her children, who were ordered by a judge to live with their father in 2012. Last week, during a two day hearing, the actress disputed the claim by a former attorney that since she is not technically a resident of Los Angles, that the court has no jurisdiction in the matter.

Kelly took to Instagram to share another image of her children at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, posting a picture of her admiring the art and snapping a photo on her cellphone, while her children played mind craft on an Ipad. “Is anyone looking at the art? #MetropolitanMuseum #minecraft,” she captioned the image.

During an interview with The View, the former Melrose Place star shared a happy milestone moment with the talk show. “Helena learned to ride her bike in the park yesterday,” she told the daytime talk show. “It’s incredible, it’s emotional. We’re all a little jet lagged but happy.”

Kelly has stated that since 2012 she has traveled to Monaco to visit her children more than 70 times. It looks like she is making their summer in NYC count.