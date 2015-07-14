Paul Rudd on 'Clueless' turning 20: 'It doesn't feel that long ago'

Paul Rudd will soon be known to the world as Ant-Man, but later this month he will celebrate 20 years since he was introduced as Josh, Cher Horowitz's cute but nerdy stepbrother in the 1995 classic Clueless.

“To think it’s been 20 years is pretty nuts to me” the 46-year-old star told HELLO! at the Cinema Society premiere of Ant-Man in New York City on Monday. “Generally it doesn’t feel like that long ago, but it’s such an honor to be a part of a movie where people are talking about it’s 20 year anniversary, and for that I’m grateful.”

Photo: Getty Images

Paul certainly has more to be grateful about as he will make is first superhero debut in Marvel’s Ant-Man. In the film, Paul plays a burglar/conman that is released from prison and is working on turning over a new leaf in life. Everything is great, until there is one last heist, where he meets Dr. Hank Pyn, the creator of the Ant-Man suit, played by Michael Douglas.

“What was the most exciting part, knowing I was getting to work with Michael Douglas,” he gushed about his co-star at the Audi sponsored premiere.

Photo: Getty Images

The funny-man admits that some people had reservations about him taking on the role of the superhero, who has the ability to shrink down to the size of an ant. One person in particular really wasn’t impressed — his son Jack. “I came home and said to my 9-year-old boy that ‘I’m going to play a super hero. I am Ant Man. Really me, your dad in the flesh,” he said in a recent interview with dispatch.com. “He said ‘Dad, you’re not cool enough to play Ant Man.”

Jack did come around once his dad brought him to a screening of the Marvel movie. “The look on my son's face was the best review,” he told the site. “When the lights came up, he looked at me and said ‘Dad that was awesome.’”