Best Julie Andrews impression ever? Rob Lowe dazzled fans with his version of the hit song from the Sound of Music. This weekend, the 51-year-old Parks and Recreation star used the popular app DubSmash and his cellphone to give his best (shirtless) rendition of the big number — twirling and all.

Photo: Getty Images

“This is what I’m doing on my Saturday night. Enjoy,” the actor posted on Twitter with the clip, which features him sans shirt, twirling around in what looks like his living room and giving his best Julie Andrews lip sync.

When he wasn't dancing around, the actor kicked off his weekend at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his new animated show on Comedy Central, Moonbeam City produced by Ben Stiller and featuring the voices of Elizabeth Banks and Will Forte. He also has been busy promoting his new role on the Fox comedy, The Grinder, which he felt was made for him.

This is what I'm doing on my Saturday night. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/Vak9gDCVYC — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 12, 2015



"I read everything. I've never read a show like this," he shared with HELLO! at a screening of the show. “What I like about it is that it's the best part of inside baseball, without it being inside baseball.”

Rob also was vocal last week on social media sharing his reaction to popstar Ariana Grande’s “doughnut-gate” scandal. “Cannot wait for the new Ariana Grande/Dixie Chicks jam to drop. #IActuallyLoveAmerica,” he tweeted.

His twitter account is also filled with responses to various other news articles and some appreciation for his family. On Sunday night, he took to his go-to social media outlet to congratulate his brother, Pretty Little Liars star Chad Lowe on his victory on the baseball field. “Congrats to my sluggin’ bro @ichadlowe who just CRUSHED one out at the celeb #ALLStarGame !!! #LowePower #MLBAllStarGame,” he tweeted with an image of their father next to his “new friend” Snoop Dogg.