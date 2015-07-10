Ariana Grande issues new video apology: 'I was so disgusted with myself'

After the donut scandal that rocked her world earlier this week, Ariana Grande posted an apology video message to her “babes” and other fans on her twitter addressing the events that took place at the donut shop in Lake Elsinore, California. "Seeing a video of yourself behaving poorly, that you have no idea was taken, is such a rude awakening, that you don't know what to do -- I was so disgusted with myself," she shares. "Not here to make any excuses or justify my behavior, because I can't. ... I'm just here to apologize."

The 22-year-old popstar continues in the video that was made right after she underwent emergency oral surgery: “I’ve actually never been prouder to be an American. With all the advances we’ve made in the last couple of months, I’ve never been prouder of this country actually.”

Photo: Getty Images

In the clip video that was released earlier this week, the “Break Free” singer was seen licking donuts that were on the counter of a California shop and screaming, “I hate America.”

In a written statement that was released by the popstar directly on twitter after the incident, she clarified that it wasn’t the country she had a disdain for but the food industry. “As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me, and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole,” she tweeted.

In response to the apology, some celebrities had mixed reactions. Actor Rob Lowe posted a series of tweets slamming the young singer’s apology. “As my grandpa would say: Yeah, sure. Pull the other leg, it plays jingle bells!” #lame,” he wrote along with an article on the singers apology.

Cannot wait for the new Arianna Grande/Dixie Chicks jam to drop! #IActuallyLoveAmerica — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 8, 2015

Actress Susan Surandon however, wasn’t tough on the singer, instead offering her some comedic support and saying how she “loves her” in her tweets. “Today, lick a doughnut in solidarity with @arianagrande. A sweet, talented, true American.”

Today, lick a doughnut in solidarity with @ArianaGrande. A sweet, talented, true American.  — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) July 9, 2015

In the apology video, the “Baby I” singer admits that she was embarrassed by her poor choice” of words and behavior.” “I was so disgusted with myself. I wanted to shove my face in a pillow and disappear,” she said in the YouTube video. “But instead of that, I’m going to own up and take responsibility.”