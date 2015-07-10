Reality TV star and Selfish author Kim Kardashian has the world's first selfie-taking wax figure. Yesterday, the 33-year-old social media maven tweeted the image of her true-to-life wax figure at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

“OMG how amazing is my @MadameTussaudsLondon wax figure!!!” she posted on Instagram next to an image of the figure. “It’s perfection! Thank you @BalmainParis & @olivier_rousteing for making my fav dress! I can’t wait until I can fit into the same dress & go take a selfie with my wax figure!!!! So cool you can actually take a selfie with her!!!”

The statue is wearing one of Kim’s all time favorite looks – a custom-made beaded Balmain creation designed for her bachelorette party in Paris – and is snapping a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower. The fashionista debuted the dress during her wedding celebration to husband Kanye West last year.

One of the most exciting aspects about the waxwork is that guests will be able to participate in one of her real life favorite pastimes — taking selfies. The museum tweeted:“@kimkardashian’s wax figure holds a real working phone, which snaps a selfie of you and her figure! What’s not to love?? #kimk #kardashian @MadameTussauds #madametussudslondon #london #balmain #balmainparis #couture #waxfigure #selfie #ultimateselfie.”

Madame Tussauds also took to their social media accounts before the unveiling, Instagramming a sneak peek before the official release. “Finishing touches are being made on @kimkardashian’s wax figure ahead of it’s launch tomorrow morning. Here’s the first glimpse of the world’s first selfie-taking wax figure! :) #kimkardashian #kimk #kardashian #madametussaudslondon #london #balmain #balmainparis #presslaunch #couture.”

Kim and Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing have an especially close relationship and he's the mind behind many of her most talked-about looks as well as a lot of the clothes worn by her 2-year-old daughter North West. In an interview with InStyle magazine, Olivier opened up about what Kim represents when she wears his clothes.

“When Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian arrived at a party in Paris with all of my models, they looked like soldiers from a fashion army," he said. "It’s not only about party clothes but also about giving a message of strength.”