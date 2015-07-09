After facing a tough year, Giuliana Rancic announced that she will be stepping down as the host of E! News on August 10. The veteran TV personality revealed she will still co-host Fashion Police and Live from the Red Carpet, but is looking to pursue other career paths as well.

"For more than a decade, I was fortunate enough to play a role in the success of E! News and will miss my family at the show," Giuliana said in a statement. "At the same time, I am excited to not only continue as host of two major franchises on E! but also executive produce the aspirational new show Rich in Faith for Oxygen as well as take my wine and clothing lines to the next level. This is such a thrilling time for me and I thank the gang at E! for understanding my desire to embark on this next chapter in my life."

Giuliana Rancic announced she is leaving E! News Photo: WireImage



The 40-year-old's departure comes after she faced criticism for saying singer Zendaya's dreadlocked hair on the Oscars red carpet looked like she smelled "like patchouli or weed," something she later apologized for.

“I’d really like to address something that’s weighing very heavy on my heart,” she said in a taped clip for E! News. “I want to apologize for a comment that I made on last night’s Fashion Police about Zendaya’s hair. Something I said last night did cross the line. I didn’t intend to hurt anybody, but I’ve learned it’s not my intent that matters, it’s the result.This really has been a learning experience for me, I’ve learned a lot today."

Giuliana faced criticism after making comments about Zendaya's hair at the Oscars Photo: WireImage



Shortly after her comments, her Fashion Police co-stars Kelly Osbourne and Kathy Griffin suddenly left the show just months after Joan Rivers died making it a tumultuous time for the network.