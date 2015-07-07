Demi Lovato is usually one to take over the stage with her incredible vocals, but unfortunately the stage at a recent event took over the pop star. The 22-year-old slipped and fell while appearing in front of hundred of fans at the KIIS FM Summer Pool Party at the WaterMarke Tower in Los Angeles Sunday.

Fans gasped as the brunette beauty, who was dancing on stage, took a nasty tumble. Showing she was unharmed, Demi gave the crowd a peace sign and a smile. After getting right back up, the singer proceeded to jump in the pool with revelers.

Demi took a spill while performing on Sunday at a pool party Photo: Getty Images



She laughed off the incident with a tweet afterwards, saying, "Well... It's not a tour without busting ass!!!!!! #NOTcoolforthesummer." The "Heart Attack" singer even posted a video of the spill on her Instagram account promoting her latest single "Cool for the Summer." The clips shows the fall followed by her jumping in the pool and ending with "#coolforthesummer."

#NOTCoolForTheSummer #FuckIt  A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 5, 2015 at 2:16pm PDT



The confident singer showed off her amazing figure at the event wearing a low-cut green one-piece suit, white skirt and high-heels. Demi recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her personal trainer Ronny Comacho to tell fans she has "never been happier and healthier" since meeting him.

"For the past eight months this man has helped me beat my hardest critic: myself," Demi wrote. "He was as determined as I was and has been a huge part of my recovery ever since. I've never been happier and healthier and I credit so much of that to this man and his beautiful wife."

Being a good sport about everything, Demi jumped in the pool after her fall Photo: Getty Images



While she looked amazing, it seems the heels may have been to blame for the sudden fall. Clearly unharmed by the event, Demi finished her performance and later traveled to Temple Night Club in San Francisco on the same day to deliver another concert.

"Cool for the Summer" was released on July 1.