Celebrity week in photos: Demi Lovato, Miranda Kerr, Caitlyn Jenner

The stars were hot this week as they hit the town before celebrating the Fourth of July weekend. Demi Lovato showcased her summer style while performing in New York City while Emilia Clarke worked the red carpet in a dazzling gown at the Terminator Genisys premiere in Seoul, South Korea.

The cast of Magic Mike XXL still sizzled on the red carpet for their Amsterdam premiere, and Caitlyn Jenner made the summer streets of New York her own personal runway. Before celebrating the holiday weekend, stars like Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Scott Eastwood and Olivia Wilde gave their time to charitable causes.

Here are some of the weeks top celebrity moments, in preparation for the extended holiday weekend.

