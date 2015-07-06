The best 4th of July photos on Instagram: Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and more

Happy birthday, America! Hollywood biggest stars Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and more celebrated a festive 4th of July weekend with friends and family. Lucky for us, all of our favorite celebrities took to their Instagram accounts to share their patriotic spirit with fans. From low key picnics with the family to Taylor Swift's star-studded bash in Rhode Island, we've got all of the best photos from the day.

Kate Hudson woke up feeling very patriotic and shared her amazing vocals as she sang "The Star Spangled Banner" bright and early. She wrote: "7:30 am and I'm feeling seriously patriotic! Happy 4th of July." Along with the hashtags: #mykidsaregoingtobesoembarassed and #wokeuptheneighbors.



Jessica Simpson may have managed to pull off the world's most elaborate post. The Southern belle was snapped wearing a drop dead gorgeous stars and stripes swimsuit and holding a harness as she appeared to be leaping from a helicopter onto a field. (The girl knows how to take a photo.)

Jessica Simpson was all smiles in her stars and stripes swimwear. Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Newly-pregnant Kim Kardashian brought her selfie game to the Insta-party too. The Selfish author and social media maven proved she's in incredible shape with baby #2, posting a swimsuit pic as she wished fans a happy 4th. Her red, white, and blue ensemble proved more is more when it comes to holiday spirit and we love it. The look included a bag with speakers, flag print swimsuit, knee high socks, a 'Merica hat, and sequined shorts.

Kim Kardashian gives fans the peace sign in, what else? A selfie. Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Taylor Swift appeared to be throwing the party of the century. Out East, the 1989 artist invited friends to her house in Rhode Island. A-list stars ranged from models Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt to musician pals Haim and Ed Sheeran. The hostess knows how to throw a good party and documented it with tons of pics on social media including one of an American flag cake topped with sparklers.

Taylor Swift celebrates the holiday with friends. Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift