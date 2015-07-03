Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara will never have a 'Gigli' moment

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara won’t have a Gigli moment anytime soon. Although the Magic Mike XXL star was tempted by the idea, his 42-year-old fiancée wasn’t. The 38-year-old spoke to Haute Living magazine, about the time he approached his leading lady with the “perfect role.”

Photo: Getty Images

“ I gave her the script and was like, ‘Please read this. It’s such a good part for you and its amazing for me,” he recalled. "And she said ‘No, I’m not going to make Gigli” and kind of threw it on the ground.”

Sofia was referencing the 2003 movie that then-couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez starred in together. “We get along so well together, I’m so lucky to have found the right person for me, and I know she feels the same way," he continued. "We’re really good with each other."

Joe and Sofia got engaged last December after a whirlwind six-month romance. He admits that on their first date, his bride-to-be gave him all of the reasons the pair wouldn’t work.

Photo: Getty Images

“Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out,” he shared with the mag. “Like, ‘You’re too young, you’re an actor, you’re that.’ “She was trying to talk herself out of it I guess.”

Even after all of the Modern Family star’s list of reasons why their relationship wouldn’t work out, the couple have been going strong and have finally set a date for their nuptials. The True Blood star gave some insight into the day he proposed to the beauty on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. “I wanted to do it on the beach but I couldn’t; I had to do it inside which was fine," he reminisced. "I had the whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome.”

When it comes to starting a family, Joe admits he is excited to start a family. Sofia already has a 22-year-old son Manolo, but Joe can’t wait to start a family of his own: “On a personal level, I can’t wait to get married and start a family. It’s something we talked about very early on. I’ve always wanted to be a dad, I’ve always wanted kids.”

Photo: Getty Images

Joe credits him and his fiancée as being “salt-of-the-earth-people” as the main reason the pair will overcome any future obstacles. “Lucky for us---and I use this word in the most positive way possible---“we’re very “normal” people, but ‘down-to-earth would be a better way of describing it. We’re very grounded.”