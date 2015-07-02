America Ferrera and Shakira blast Donald Trump over 'hateful' remarks

Actress America Ferrera had a lot to say about Donald Trump’s latest statements about the Latino community. In an open letter to the 2016 Presidential hopeful, posted on Huffington Post Latino voices site, the 31-year-old Ugly Betty star tastefully addressed Donald’s comments made earlier in the week about immigrants.

Photo: Getty Images

She wrote: “You’ve said some pretty offensive things about Latino immigrants recently and I think they’re worth addressing. Because, you know this is the United States of America, where I have the right to speak up even if I’m not a billionaire. Isn’t that awesome?"

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star noted in her letter that the comments helped fuel voter turnout within the Latino community. “Remarks like yours will serve brilliantly to energize Latino voters and increase turnout on election day against you and any other candidate who runs on a platform of hateful rhetoric.”

In the wake of his remarks, the Celebrity Apprentice host has lost deals with Macy’s Univision and NBC leaving the mogul to find a new home for the Miss USA pageant and the The Apprentice.

America is not the only celebrity to speak out against Donald. In a series of tweets, singer Shakira spoke out against the statements made by the head of the Trump Towers. "No one living in this century should stand behind so much ignorance,” she tweeted, with a link to his speech on YouTube.

While Donald is losing support, America is gaining more support online. Actress Eva Longoria took to her Instagram to post a message of support to America. “Bravo @AmericaFerrera Bravo!” read the caption next to a picture of the actress.

Bravo @AmericaFerrera Bravo! RT "@AmericaFerrera: My open letter to Donald Trump: "Thank you Donald Trump!" http://www.whosay.com/l/zmIaKWX A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on Jul 2, 2015 at 7:36am PDT

America continued thanking Donald in her letter for the reminder that there are still people with those thoughts, who need to be combated against.

“Thank you for reminding us that there remains and antiquated and endangered species of bigots in this country that we continue to combat,” she continued in the letter. “You have made your thoughts on the Latino community clear, and in return we will do more than tweet about our indignation and beat pinatas in your likeness. We will silence you at the polls."