Anne V gives birth: see her and Adam Cahan's baby Alaska's first pic

Nice to meet you baby Alaska! Supermodel Anne V (last name Vyalitsyna) took to Instagram to post the first image of her brand new baby. The 29-year-old beauty and boyfriend Adam Cahan welcomed their new bundle on June 25, but shared the adorable photo a few days later on July 1.

Yesterday, along with the snap, Anne captioned “Welcome to the world baby Alaska! Your little feet absolutely rocked my world, I’ve never been so in love! @acahan and I couldn’t be more proud. 6/25/2015.”

Photo: WireImage

The Russian supermodel has taken to her Instagram to post candid shots of her and her baby bump. On Father’s Day, she made a special shout out to her boyfriend, complete with a picture of the couple holding on to her baby bump. “Happy Father’s day to the best day! We love you @acahan and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there #fathersday.”

After sharing her little one’s feet, Anne posted another pic of her and the baby strolling around town. “Out on the town,” she captioned the image. During her pregnancy, the couple remained tight-lipped about their baby’s gender. Although the pink polka dots on the blanket, and Adam’s updated Instagram bio seemed to point to girl. “All about my girls,” reads the Yahoo executive’s bio. The supermodel has made some changes to her social media bio adding “proud mama of Alaska.”

During an interview with the New York Post last year, the Sports Illustrated model shared her dream of having a family. “I would like to have a family. I’d like to have kids and that’s pretty much my goal. I’ve been very fortunate otherwise,” she told the paper.

Two weeks ago, the new mommy tweeted a photo of her in a bikini, showcasing her baby bump on Alaska’s due date. “Happy due date to me #thisthingbettercomeout.”