Watch out Madonna because it looks like Channing Tatum is the best "voguer" around. In a new clip for Vanity Fair the Magic Mike XXL star showed off his incredible voguing skills along with six other classic dance moves in the 30-second clip.

The actor also perfectly performed the robot, the funky chicken, the hula, running man and the pony as part of a behind-the-scenes peek of his August issue of Vanity Fair shot by the famed Annie Leibovitz who also did Caitlyn Jenner's cover.

The world first got a glimpse of his dance skills when he starred in Step Up in 2006, but had actually been performing as a real-life stripper years before. Though clothed in the new clip, Channing recently admitted that he would consider embracing his real stripping past again. “I wouldn’t mind going out there and doing it one more time. Or maybe twice," he told Vanity Fair. "But, you know, every time I’ve put on a thong and am getting ready to walk onstage again, I’m like, ‘Why do I want to do this?’ It’s very uncomfortable to be in a thong in front of a thousand people.”

Another thing that's "scary", revealed the 35-year-old, who has a two-year-old daughter Everly with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, is being a dad. “You made this thing and have to bring it into the world together," he said. "They’re like, ‘O.K., here you go.’ They hand it to you, and you’re like, ‘Uh, wait a minute. Aren’t you guys going to come home with us and make sure we’re not screwing this thing up?’ I think every parent has that moment where they’re like, ‘Oh, maybe this was a bad idea; we don’t know how to do this.’"

He went on to praise his wife of almost six years saying, "Jenna is a super mom. There’s no other way to say it. She is there every single second, every single day."

He added: "I love being a dad. [Kids] are like little mirrors running around. They show you things about yourself you wouldn’t pay attention to before.”

