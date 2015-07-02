Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, have put their stunning New York townhouse up for sale – for $22-million.

The house boasts a big closet complete with a built-in shoe rack, while a full-time doorman and concierge service are also available.

Located in the trendy Greenwich Village, the townhouse is 25-foot-wide and has five floors, one of which is dedicated to guests with three bedrooms, an office area and marbled bathrooms.

The Garden Floor includes a luxurious stainless steel kitchen, complete with a marbled wall fireplace for A-list luxury. The garden itself, which is split-level and south-facing, can be accessed from this floor.

The next floor up is the Parlor Floor, which has a stunning Juliet balcony from which the garden can be accessed, perfect for the New York summer. The Parlor Floor also includes twin fireplaces as well as a formal dining room and a stunning living room.

Following the Parlor Floor is the Guest Floor, which features two small bedrooms and a master bedroom, with a beautiful Victorian fireplace to finish off the glamorous interior design.

The Master Floor has its own private terrace, an imported stone fireplace and the stunning walk-in closet which includes stunning bay windows.

The final floor is the Family Floor which has oversized skylights, and stunning 50’ long bookcases, as well as a built-in entertainment system. The property’s listing, from Douglas Elliman real estate, also shows a table tennis table on this floor, although it’s unknown if this is included in the sale.