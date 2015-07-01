For the last few months, former Disney stars Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin have kept us guessing about their relationship until now. The 17-year-old Scream star and the 23-year-old Faking It actor couldn't keep their hands off each other at the annual Thirst Gala on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.

Photo: WireImage

After sweet Instagram posts between the two and sightings out and about, Bella recently confirmed the status of their relationship. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Bella shared that the two have agreed to be exclusive. “We’re just hanging out, having fun and getting to know each other. We’ve agreed not to see other people, and are taking things slowly so we can see were it goes te next couple of months,” she told the magazine.

Fun is exactly what they had on the red carpet Tuesday. Bella stunned in a crop top and high-waisted pants as Gregg looked dapper in a grey suit. The two have even hung with the parents. “His mom and dad are lovely," Bella shared with HELLO! at the premiere of MTV's Scream.

Photo: WireImage

On Monday, Bella posted an adorable 'Man Crush Monday' post on her Instagram speaking about a recent movie trip when the fire alarm went off. “My MMC goes to @greggsulkin not because he has the cutest dimples and adorable accent but because he is a selfless, caring and good person…he is also a hero,” she captioned the photo of the Wizards of Waverly Place star. “Beyond all the work he does with charity and the time he gives to making the world a better and safer place, he is heroic at home."



Although her Pretty Little Liars boyfriend posts about her on social media, it’s his sweet gestures that really make their relationship special. “Gregg sent a note every morning to my hotel in New York,” she shared. “I’ve gotten notes every single morning printed out. No joke. He’s such a sweetheart.”

Gregg instagramed his support for the lady in his life last week. He captioned a photo of Bella next to him with her arms wrapped around him. “In the last week I’ve watched @bellathorne play the mean popular girl, a HBIC & a misfit/lost teenage with a drug addiction…which has resulted in my mind being blown by her acting ability. So proud again of her for her amazing and honest performance in @perfecthigh_ which premieres tonight! Go check it out :)”