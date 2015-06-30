Lindsay Lohan talks new start in London: 'I'm in a really good place'

All seems to be going well in the world of Lindsay Lohan, who turns 29 on July 2, as the actress has stayed out of trouble lately and recently completed her court-ordered community service. The starlet's new good behavior is due to her move to London, according to Lindsay, and she's excited for her long-awaited fresh start.

"I’m in a really good place. I’m blessed to have been able to do a play in London and start a different way of life," Lindsay tells HELLO! as she recently debuted her collection for British fashion brand Lavish Alice. "New York is very fast paced, and it’s not like that for me over here. You grow up and you change, and I’m really happy about that, as overall I feel a lot better. Moving here was a new start for me and my outlook on life is different now.”

Lindsay Lohan opens up about life in London Photo: Getty Images

After starring in a David Mamet's play Speed-the-Plow in the West End last year, Lindsay has been taking steps to shed her party-girl persona that landed her with several convictions including driving under the influence and possession of cocaine. Part of the transformation includes physically getting healthy as well. "I’ve been working out with a personal trainer three times a week, but it’s been harder due to work conflicts taking me out of town," she adds. "But I do have six staircases in my house in London so I’m constantly up and down the stairs, keeping me fit."

Lindsay showcased her Lavish Alice collection on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@LindsayLohan

The former child star also credits cryotherapy, a medical treatment that uses freezing temperatures, for helping her manage the pain from the chikungunya virus, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes that can cause long-term joint pain. “It’s amazing. The virus I had attacks your joints, and cryotherapy really helps," notes Lindsay. "When I was doing community service in New York from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., I was having it once a day. It helps you sleep better and affects your functioning, too. I like to be active all day; I love to cycle and walk. I just had some sessions in Monaco, and I’m trying to persuade [manufacturer] Zimmer Icelab to bring cryotherapy to London as there isn’t one here yet.”

As far as looking ahead to a new decade of life, she jokes, “I’m only going to be 29 this year so don’t scare me. I’m not thinking into next year yet. I just think about today and tomorrow. That’s far enough ahead for me right now."

