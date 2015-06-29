Avril Lavigne gets emotional in new interview about Lyme disease battle

Avril Lavinge is on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with Lyme disease last October. The 30-year-old singer took a break from performing after the diagnosis but is working her way back into the spotlight. Holding back tears as she recalled her experience, Avril spoke about her treatment process, which is halfway through.

"I'm doing a lot better," the "Complicated" hit-maker said during a pre-taped interview with Good Morning America that aired Monday morning. "I'm seeing a lot of progress. I'm just really grateful to know that I will make a 100 percent recovery."

Photo: Getty images

Avril, visited various doctors who weren't able to give her the right diagnosis, until she visited a Lyme specialist. "They would pull up their computer and be like, 'Chronic fatigue syndrome,'" she explained. "Or say, 'Why don't you try to get out of bed, Avril, and just go play the piano?' It's like, 'Are you depressed?'"

Photo:Getty images

The songstress would wake up with night sweats and felt as if she had the flu. Two months into the symptoms and after several blood tests and swabs, Avril diagnosed herself. "I started going to other doctors and specifically telling them and asking, 'I have Lyme disease. I know I do. Can you check me?'" she said. "Then I finally figured out, 'Find a Lyme specialist."

During her recovery, the Canadian-French artist, who suspects she caught the disease from a tick bite, was inundated with messages from her fans. "I sat there in my bed, and I watched the videos and did exactly what I'm doing now. I cried through the whole thing," she shared. "Honestly, I felt very, very loved. And it sounds silly saying it, but I really truly did feel my fans through the process."

Avril, who is set to perform her new song "Fly"at the 2015 Special Olympics World Summer Games next month, added: "I really just want to go out there and truly do what I love. So I'm so excited for life after this."