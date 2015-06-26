Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet photo of son Reign out with the ladies

Just Reign and the girls! Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture on her Instagram of her and 6-month-old newest bundle of joy, Reign Aston Disick. The 35-year-old mother to Mason, 5, and Penelope, 2, posted the candid pic of her and boyfriend Scott Disick's son during an outing with some girlfriends.
“Three women and a baby,” captioned the reality television star with the image of her sporting casual white jeans, a black leather jacket, sunglasses and baby Reign, in a grey onesie, standing next to friends Melissa Monaco and Allie Rizzo.
The newest member of the clan seems to take after his older brother and sister with the light brown hair and camera-ready pout, as he held on to his mother in the snapshot. Earlier this week, the mom of three posted a picture of her and 2-year-old daughter Penelope riding the carousel at her niece North West 2 nd birthday party at Disneyland.
“12 hours @disneyland last week was not enough,” Kourtney, who wore Mickey Mouse ears in the pic, wrote to her 19.3 million followers on Instagram.
Two weeks ago, Kourtney showed how big Mason is getting. The brunette beauty shared a picture on Instagram of their eldest kid's skateboarding skills in pajamas nonetheless.