Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato's 1-year-old son Noah is recovering after being admitted to the hospital with "serious" burns. The toddler was thought to have suffered the injury at home on Thursday and was then taken to the hospital by his mother.

"Thank you all for joining me even in these moments! My son is very well. God willing we will soon return home," his mother, actress and model Luisana, posted on Facebook and Twitter. " Thank you to everyone for being with me during these moments. My son is really well. God willing we'll be able to go home soon."

Luisana brought their son Noah to the hospital after suffering from burns Photo: Getty Images

Noah, who will turn 2 in August, was admitted to the Hospital Aleman in Buenos Aries earlier in the week with six percent burns as a result of the "domestic accident" the Argentinian newspaper Clarins.com mentioned.

Gracias a todos por acompañarme aun en estos momentos! Mi hijo esta muy bien. Si Dios quiere pronto volveremos a casa.



The Grammy-winning singer is currently away from his family, traveling for his work. On Father's Day last Sunday, he posted a photo on Instagram of his present from his wife — a massive chocolate chip cookie with his son's photo. The same day, Luisana posted an adorable photo of her husband sleeping next to his blond boy, with the caption "You... You are the best dad ever Michaelbuble We love you!! #happyfathersday."

His last public appearance was on June 19 when he presented an award to musician Van Morrisson at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Michael and Luisana married in 2011 in a civil ceremony, before later tying the knot in a romantic religious ceremony at the historic Villa Maria, in Maximo Paz, located about an hour from Buenos Aires.

You.... You are the best dad ever @michaelbuble !!! We love you!! #happyfathersday



The Canadian crooner and Luisana became parents to their little boy in 2013.

The 37-year-old singer wasted no time in sharing the happy news with his fans, posting a picture on Instagram taken in the hospital in Vancouver, Canada. "Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Buble. Born this morning, August 27th at 2.26 am," he wrote at the time, next to the adorable photograph which shows his smiling wife cradling their tiny newborn as he proudly looks on.

The boys chillin by the pool while mom is on set working #mrmom #happyplace #family



Luisana first revealed that she was expecting back in January 2013 via her website, telling fans: "Mike and I have some big news for you." Her message was linked to the first scan of the baby.

His plan for fatherhood, Michael said, is "to try to be a good dad like my dad was and like his dad was. If he turns out to be a great, macho hockey player or a gay ballet dancer, I'll be just as happy as long as my kid is happy."