'Orange is the New Black' star Uzo Aduba sings opera on 'The View'

We all know Uzo Aduba is an incredible actress, but apparently the Orange is the New Black star is also an incredible singer. She stopped by The View on Wednesday to chat about the new season, bringing her mom to meet President Barack Obama and then showed off her opera skills by belting out a quick tune.

"Do you know how amazing her voice is," co-host Raven Symone asked. "Could you please bless us with some opera?" The starlet then proceeded to sing sounding like a total pro even hitting those hard to reach high notes. Of course, the crowd erupted in applause after discovering the 34-year-old's secret talent.

Uzo, who plays Crazy Eyes on the hit Netflix show, went on to talk about how she landed the coveted role after deciding to quit acting and how it wasn't even the part she auditioned for. "I auditioned originally for the role of Janae played by castmate Vicky Juedy because she ran track, Uzo explained.

She then went on to reveal another talent of hers: "I ran track in both high school and college, so they thought it would be a right fit for me. They said I didn't get it, but they'd like to offer me another part…Crazy Eyes. I still to this day can not figure out what in the audition was crazy eyes."

The actress also shared how she managed to tell her conservative mother about booking the gig. "I called her and said I got a job," Uzo added stopping short of telling her mom the character name. "I said, 'You know what? Just watch it.'"

Despite her mother's hesitation, clearly she is proud and even escorted her daughter to meet with the President and his wife Michelle Obama. "It was incredible," she shared. "I am certain my mother never dreamed when she came over that she would be having dinner with the President and first lady of this country. It was really unbelievable."

Country sensation Kacey Musgraves was also on the show promoting her new album Pageant Material and couldn't contain her own excitement for meeting the actress. She captioned a photo on Instagram: "Then this happened @UzoAduba #dandelion."

