Jennifer Lawrence shows off silly side in New York City: see the pics

Jennifer Lawrence proved yet again she is one of the most fun actresses in Hollywood after she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday goofing off on the street. The starlet was dining at high-end eatery Nobu with friends when she decided to have a bit of fun with fans on the street by doing a series of silly actions.

The 24-year-old made her first move by doing an over exaggerated catwalk from her car door to the opening of the restaurant causing her friends to crack up. The Oscar winner then showed off her childish side by placing chopsticks in her mouth to make them look like teeth as she left the Asian bistro.

It's certainly refreshing to see the Hunger Games star show off her humorous side, all while being stylish in a white babydoll dress, lace-up black peep-toe booties and a couple long pendant necklaces. Jennifer topped off her look with a black and ivory handbag.

The blonde beauty had landed in Manhattan earlier that day, having flown in from Los Angeles with her dog Pippi. Prior to her night out with friends, the starlet was seen walking around the city dressed in cuffed boyfriend jeans, a white tank top and Vans sneakers.

Her silly night out is just one of the many moments that have made us fall in love with JLaw. She famously tripped on the stairs walking up to get her Oscar and thanked SAG for the naked statue at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards. She's also bashed the idea of ever going on a diet and got starstruck when she met Jeff Bridges actually running away on the carpet before an interviewer let her take over and ask some questions to her idol.

The American Hustle star is currently filming X-Men: Apocalypse in which she plays the dual role of Raven and Mystique.