'DWTS' champ Rumer Willis on touring, tattoos & 'twinning' with mom Demi

Rumer Willis proved she's a true dancing queen when she and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy took home the mirror ball trophy on DWTS last month. Now, fans will be thrilled that her reign is set to continue as she joins the "Dancing With the Stars: Live! Perfect 10" tour this summer.

Despite the fact she'll be hitting the road as a dancer, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter still has a hard time believing that was actually her on the dance floor as a competitor on the TV show. "When I watch the dances on YouTube I feel so proud, like I’m watching someone different,” she told HELLO! at the StarStop launch in NYC. “I still can’t believe that it’s me.”

'I still can’t believe that it’s me,' Rumer told HELLO! of her DWTS performances Photo: Getty Images

Well, now all the 26-year-old beauty has to do to remember is look at her arm. Since she loved her experience so much, Rumer got a new tattoo to honor it. “It’s a reminder for myself for the journey I went on and about finding confidence,” she explained. “It’s just more about a message, everything you are searching for is already within yourself, you just have to believe it. You can’t base your value in other people’s opinions of you – whether they love you and think you are the most amazing person ever, or they hate you.”

Thank you @dr_woo_ssc for this beautiful art. I got this as a reminder that what we are searching for can only be found within yourself....not from your job, how much money you make, who your dating, how many followers you have. The value and love you have for yourself can only come from within and I am so grateful to have had such an incredible experience to help me understand that. A photo posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jun 2, 2015 at 6:26pm PDT



During the season, her biggest supporters were her parents as well as her sisters Scout and Tallulah. And with the abundance of costumes at her fingertips, she found herself looking to her mother Demi for style inspiration, just as she had as a kid. “Looking at all the gowns on her clothing rack [growing up] was one of my favorite things,” she shared. “I thought back to those incredible dresses, and I could literally say, 'I love this Givenchy Paris Fashion Week shape' or 'I love this cut', and they made it for me.”

Sparkles also became a staple for her during her stint on Dancing with the Stars. “I’m presenting at the CMT Awards with Noah Galloway, and I was looking through dresses,” she continued. “I was like, 'This isn’t sparkly enough!' I don’t know what I’m going to do! I’m so used to sparkly feathers now.”

And when she isn’t glammed up for DWTS, she can be found in much more casual attire. Rumer admitted, “My mom and I are both obsessed with overalls right now so whenever one of us finds a new pair, we buy two.”

That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad A photo posted by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on May 25, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT



Fans can thank that new love for the #twinning picture with her mom that Rumer posted to Instagram. “I had no idea!” she stated about the post that immediately went viral. “We literally were doing something silly.”

In addition to silliness with mom, the talented star will also likely be doing plenty of dancing in the future. “I don’t want to stop,” she added. “It’s such a weird phenomenon going three months with every day seven hours of dancing, then you win – and stop. I found myself going stir crazy! I loved dancing.”