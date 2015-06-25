'Magic Mike XXL': top five revelations from Channing, Joe and more

As fans eagerly await the release of Magic Mike XXL, the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel is making their way around the country revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets. From lap dances to ripped biceps, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello and Matt Bomer have clearly been having an adventure both on and off screen. These are the top five revelations from the hot stars of Magic Mike.

The Magic Mike XXL cast lived la vida loca in Miami Photo: WireImage

1: Jada Pinkett Smith got a surprise lap dance from Matt Bomer

Jada recently revealed that she understands how her husband Will Smith's eye might wander, but she proved two can play at that game when she enjoyed a lap dance from her hunky co-star Matt Bomer.

Jada seemed delighted to be surrounded by the shirtless men at the Atlanta screening Photo: Getty Images

"I just went to watch his rehearsal because I found out how well he sings, and [the director] was like yeah, come over here, come sit in this chair right here. So I’m sitting there and he comes up and he starts his routine and he came over to me and we had a little special moment."





2: Channing is obsessed with Matt's eyes

Always one to appease his fans, Channing engaged in a Reddit discussion and answered a slew of questions including one from a cheeky poster who asked whether he ever gets lost looking into co-star Matt Bomer’s eyes.

Even Channing gets lost in Matt's eyes Photo: Getty Images

“No matter if you’re a man, woman, cat, hamster, you will get lost in Matt Bomer’s eyes," Channing responded. "I don’t know what they are made of outside of dreams and rainbows and amazingness, but it truly doesn’t matter. And when he sings, it’s like God gave with both hands and then grew a third hand and graced him with more. He’s crazy talented.”





3: Sofia Vergara nearly broke up with Joe after he ripped a bicep stripping

Known for his powerful body, Joe told reporters that his commitment to his role as a male stripper nearly led to his fiancée Sofia Vergara to have a change of heart about their wedding.

Sofia got mad when Joe performed a routine with a torn bicep Photo: Getty Images

One day, after Sofia witnessed a particularly physically challenging day on set, "We got back to my trailer and as soon as the door closed she looked at me and said, 'If I see you at the f***ing gym tomorrow we’re done, I’m going to f***ing leave you.’ And that’s it!"

4: Channing would consider taking Emilia up on her offer!

Emilia Clarke recently admitted that she jokingly approached Channing and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum about having a threesome, and he finally gave his response on the Howard Stern show.

Channing said he would love to act out his Game of Thrones fantasy Photo: Getty Images

"I'm just looking at my wife for reaction," he said. "Like, 'I don't know. I don't know what's happening. Is this happening? I think this might be happening.'" He went on to joke that if his wife of five years were to entertain the idea of a threesome with anyone, it would be with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia's Game of Thrones character). "Jenna's a pro," he added. "She's just like, 'Oh yeah, let's do it!' And then it never happens. But, I would put on some loin cloths and some swords or whatever to make it happen. Look, I'll go find a dragon if you guys really want me to. Like, I'll figure it out."

5: ...but he is still kid friendly

Though Channing did get spicy with Howard Stern talking about his Game of Thrones fantasy, he proved he was still kids friendly when he appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The handsome actor joined Jimmy in acting out scenes from Magic Mike XXL, with a twist: the scripts were written by children who were given only the title of the movie and asked to come up with a plot.

Watch the hilarious video below: