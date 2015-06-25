Kennedy family photos, Jackie O's maternity dress from nanny up for auction

If you ever wanted to own a piece of presidential history, now is your chance as a set of never-before-seen photos of the Kennedy family will go up for auction on June 25. The pics, which are being sold by Nate D. Sanders Auction, feature 79 candid images showing former President John F. Kennedy, his wife Jacqueline Kennedy and their two children. There will also be a custom maternity dress the first lady wore while pregnant with John Jr.
Once owned by the family's nanny Maud Shaw, the snaps give us a glimpse into life out of the public eye for the Kennedy family. We can see Jackie dressed down in a white dress with polkadots in one photo playing with her daughter Caroline on what appears to be Easter while another shot shows the mother-of-two leading a pony around with Caroline riding on top.
Other snaps include the Kennedy children on the beach, during Christmas and other sweet family moments. Sadly, there are even pictures of what appears to be JFK's funeral procession and gravesite.
Maud began working for the Kennedy family after the birth of Caroline in 1957 and she cared for both children for two more years after the assassination of their father on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.
Maud also owned the maternity dress, which features and empire waist and floral detailing, as Jackie gave it to her after she visited her former employee in London. In her 1966 memoir, White House Nanny: My Seven Momentous Years with Caroline and John Kennedy Jnr., Maud wrote about getting Jackie's maternity dress.
Bidding for the lot, which includes the photos, dress and signed book from the nanny starts at $10,000, but are expected to go for more. Photos of the Kennedy wedding were auctioned off in October 2014 and sold for $34,000.