Kennedy family photos, Jackie O's maternity dress from nanny up for auction

If you ever wanted to own a piece of presidential history, now is your chance as a set of never-before-seen photos of the Kennedy family will go up for auction on June 25. The pics, which are being sold by Nate D. Sanders Auction, feature 79 candid images showing former President John F. Kennedy, his wife Jacqueline Kennedy and their two children. There will also be a custom maternity dress the first lady wore while pregnant with John Jr.

79 rare Kennedy family photos will be up for auction Photo: Nate D. Sanders Auction

Once owned by the family's nanny Maud Shaw, the snaps give us a glimpse into life out of the public eye for the Kennedy family. We can see Jackie dressed down in a white dress with polkadots in one photo playing with her daughter Caroline on what appears to be Easter while another shot shows the mother-of-two leading a pony around with Caroline riding on top.

Snaps feature shots like Jackie playing with her children Photo: Nate D. Sanders Auction

Other snaps include the Kennedy children on the beach, during Christmas and other sweet family moments. Sadly, there are even pictures of what appears to be JFK's funeral procession and gravesite.

JFK's gravesite photo is among the lot Photo: Nate D. Sanders Auction

Maud began working for the Kennedy family after the birth of Caroline in 1957 and she cared for both children for two more years after the assassination of their father on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

Maud also owned the maternity dress, which features and empire waist and floral detailing, as Jackie gave it to her after she visited her former employee in London. In her 1966 memoir, White House Nanny: My Seven Momentous Years with Caroline and John Kennedy Jnr., Maud wrote about getting Jackie's maternity dress.

A custom-made maternity dress is also up for auction Photo: Nate D. Sanders Auction

The bid starts at $10,000 and includes an autographed copy of Maud's book Photo: Nate D. Sanders Auction

Bidding for the lot, which includes the photos, dress and signed book from the nanny starts at $10,000, but are expected to go for more. Photos of the Kennedy wedding were auctioned off in October 2014 and sold for $34,000.

For a sneak peek at more of the rare photos click on the picture below:

Photo: Nate D. Sanders Auction